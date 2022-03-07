Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.83 ($17.20).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENI shares. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($17.93) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($15.98) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($20.65) target price on ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

ENI stock traded down €1.00 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €12.86 ($13.98). 69,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.18. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €9.37 ($10.18) and a fifty-two week high of €13.83 ($15.04). The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

