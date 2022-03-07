EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.11

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 8370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENLC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 249.56 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,125.28%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

