EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Purchases $24,542.40 in Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) Director Felix M. Brueck acquired 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.26 per share, with a total value of $24,542.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NPO traded down $6.24 on Monday, hitting $96.76. 117,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.95. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.80 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.46.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
