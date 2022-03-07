EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Purchases $24,542.40 in Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) Director Felix M. Brueck acquired 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.26 per share, with a total value of $24,542.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NPO traded down $6.24 on Monday, hitting $96.76. 117,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.95. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.80 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

