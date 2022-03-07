Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Envista were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Envista by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Envista by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Envista by 155.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 124,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,414 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,328. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $46.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About Envista (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.