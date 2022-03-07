EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EOG. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.23.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $118.75 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

