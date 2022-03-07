EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.14. 87,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.56. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after acquiring an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.