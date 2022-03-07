Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,204,426 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34.

