Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $538,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 0.8% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.40. 9,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,367. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $65.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

