Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.65. 20,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,186. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

