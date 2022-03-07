Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 784,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $91,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Shares of SBUX traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,597,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

