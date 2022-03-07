Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wavelength Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,847. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.59 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

