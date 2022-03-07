Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 5,973 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $169,215.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

