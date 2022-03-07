Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 5,973 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $169,215.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
