ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWH shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $4.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

About ESS Tech (Get Rating)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.