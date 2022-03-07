Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Essent Group has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $42.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

