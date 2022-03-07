Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.60.

ESTA opened at $61.39 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $88.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.60.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.45 per share, with a total value of $297,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

