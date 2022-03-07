ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after buying an additional 741,369 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,049,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,347.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 86,970 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 610.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 80,208 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 73,841 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of HACK traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,690. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.