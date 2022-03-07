Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.46

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 42826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,829,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 2.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,861,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Euronav by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,199,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Euronav by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 49,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Euronav by 43.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,025 shares during the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

