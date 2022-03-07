Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.46

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 42826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,829,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 2.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,861,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Euronav by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,199,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Euronav by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 49,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Euronav by 43.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,025 shares during the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)
Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
