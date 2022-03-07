Evercore ISI Reaffirms Buy Rating for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victoria’s Secret from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.27.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

