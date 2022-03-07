Evercore ISI Reaffirms Buy Rating for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victoria’s Secret from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.27.
Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.