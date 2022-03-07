Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl Sells 1,918 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $52,361.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Tutewohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $147,685.08.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $148,166.11.

Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $28.51. 863,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,275. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 2.06. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 63,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,889,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

