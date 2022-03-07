Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 111,313 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 111,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,026,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $215.64 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.71.

