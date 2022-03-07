Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 8,041 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

NYSE CVS opened at $105.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

