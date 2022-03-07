Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.180-$2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.080 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,383,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,447,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Exelon by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,188,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,431,000 after buying an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Exelon by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 73,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

