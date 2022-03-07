Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,682,502. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $361.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

