Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.10.

NYSE XOM opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $84.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after acquiring an additional 898,377 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 270,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

