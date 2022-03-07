Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) were down 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 213,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,515,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTCH. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

