Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,150 shares of company stock worth $5,835,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $243.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.43 and a 200-day moving average of $218.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

