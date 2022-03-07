Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 404 ($5.42).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 114 ($1.53) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 257.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 303.32. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 513 ($6.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £671.03 million and a PE ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider James North bought 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800.40 ($14,491.35).

About Ferrexpo (Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.