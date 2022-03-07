Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 126.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $52.81 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.