Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,488,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

