Financial Analysis: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) versus Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus price target of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.22%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 20.96% 6.36% 0.32% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $56.84 billion 1.33 $7.30 billion $0.87 6.85 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.15 $6.47 billion N/A N/A

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others. The Integrated Retail Banking Business Group segment manages domestic business that provides retail banking services, which includes commercial and trust banking; securities trading; and retail product development, promotions, and marketing. The Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group segment covers all domestic corporate businesses, including commercial banking, investment banking, trust banking, and securities businesses. The Integrated Trust Assets Business Group segment provides asset management and administration services for pension and security trusts, in addition to consultation services for pension management schemes and payouts. The Integrated Global Business Group segment covers businesses outside of Japan. The Global Markets segment offers assets and liability management, strategic investment, foreign exchange op

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (Get Rating)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and

