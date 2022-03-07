First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,095,000 after buying an additional 368,227 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $196.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

