First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $620.41 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $449.30 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $619.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,028 shares of company stock worth $15,388,172. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

