First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,229 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
