First Hawaiian Bank Sells 176 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $210.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.64.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 81.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.