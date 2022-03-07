First Hawaiian Bank Sells 57 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $238.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.13 and its 200-day moving average is $268.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

