First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $169,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTE opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 55.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.30) to €52.00 ($58.43) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

