First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS) Announces Dividend of $0.28

First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.
First Keystone has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $114.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About First Keystone (Get Rating)
