First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS) Announces Dividend of $0.28

First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

First Keystone has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $114.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About First Keystone

First Keystone Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Keystone Community Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to individual, business, government, and public and institutional customers in Northeastern Pennsylvania market area. The company accepts demand deposits and interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

