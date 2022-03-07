First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 602.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 435. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNLIF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on First National Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

