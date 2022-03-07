First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 602.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 435. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNLIF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on First National Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

First National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.