First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LEGR traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,505. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
