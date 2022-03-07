First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGR traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,505. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 115.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

