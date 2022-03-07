First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTC traded down $4.34 on Monday, hitting $97.75. The company had a trading volume of 60,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.83. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $91.91 and a 1 year high of $124.32.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.