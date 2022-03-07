First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Lifted by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after buying an additional 1,943,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 222,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $18.91. 37,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,265. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23.

