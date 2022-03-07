First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of FGB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. 1,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

