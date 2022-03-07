FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Boston Partners boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after buying an additional 1,019,413 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $189,408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,068,000 after purchasing an additional 385,038 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,833,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

NYSE FLT opened at $226.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.92. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

