FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,068,000 after acquiring an additional 385,038 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,833,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT stock opened at $226.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.