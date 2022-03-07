Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock opened at $92.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.