Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,046. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.