Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

FORTY stock opened at $101.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.12. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $80.98 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.28.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

