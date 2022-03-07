Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOJCY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($33.71) to €24.00 ($26.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

FOJCY stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

