Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOJCY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($33.71) to €24.00 ($26.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

FOJCY stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.