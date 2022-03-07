Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOJCY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. AlphaValue lowered Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

