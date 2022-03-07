Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $28.20 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,015,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $904,739,000 after buying an additional 935,684 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 290,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $3,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.